Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 894,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,421,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

