Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after acquiring an additional 226,963 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

VHT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.37. 21,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,286. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $225.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day moving average of $201.44.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

