Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,404 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 170,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 283,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.59. 1,262,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,747,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

