Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 35,975 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,975 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.40. 41,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

