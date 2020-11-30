Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 42 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.56.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $525.87. 67,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $510.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.75. The company has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

