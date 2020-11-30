Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 64 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $32.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,754.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,657.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,525.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.