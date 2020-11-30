Kore Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,582,840. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $185.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

