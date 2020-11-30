Kore Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,795 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 0.8% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after acquiring an additional 277,512 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. 581,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,728,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

