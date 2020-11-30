Krios Hits Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Krios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. In the last week, Krios has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $534.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00161667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.74 or 0.00939121 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00260281 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00448667 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00156713 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

