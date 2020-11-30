La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,713,077.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.