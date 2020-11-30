Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Given a C$32.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) has been given a C$32.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$26.15. 175,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,775. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.14. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.95.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.