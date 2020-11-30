LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Societe Generale cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.