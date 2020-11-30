Largo Coin (LRG) Price Reaches $9.88 on Top Exchanges

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Largo Coin has a market capitalization of $174.17 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Largo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.88 or 0.00051320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00161696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.00937561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00249009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00450927 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00157081 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 47,742,216 coins and its circulating supply is 17,626,182 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin.

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

