LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut LG Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LG Display by 33,346.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 599,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $512,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

