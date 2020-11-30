Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LSPD. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.77.

TSE LSPD traded down C$4.16 on Monday, reaching C$67.49. 819,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,368. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -82.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.14.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

