Lightstreams (PHT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,218.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 37.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $553,050.36 and approximately $4,218.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,961,364 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

