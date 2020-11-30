Lisk Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $165.53 million and $4.46 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00006820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015256 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007479 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,550,153 coins and its circulating supply is 126,540,864 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

