LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

RAMP opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $80.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,503 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,826 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.