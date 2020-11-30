Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.58 on Monday, hitting $366.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.