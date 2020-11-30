Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $451.18.

LMT stock opened at $374.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

