Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Loews makes up 0.8% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Loews by 66.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Loews by 30.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 78.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

L traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. 27,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

