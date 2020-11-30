Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.30.

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.34. 1,450,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,219. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

