Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.43

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.43 and last traded at C$10.33, with a volume of 1302825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUN. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.07.

The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

