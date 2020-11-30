Maecenas (ART) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 456.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $473,404.05 and $5.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 204.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00073098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00391503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.62 or 0.02881411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

ART is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

