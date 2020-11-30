Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.33

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.33 and last traded at C$22.06, with a volume of 2077584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.42.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.30.

The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

In other Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

