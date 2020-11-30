Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAKSY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.10.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

