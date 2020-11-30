Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,422. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

