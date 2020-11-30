Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.00

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 111.10 ($1.45), with a volume of 20355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.50).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.98.

About Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.