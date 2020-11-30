Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

MA traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.74. The stock has a market cap of $338.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.