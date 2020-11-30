Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,135 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of Mastercard worth $2,264,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 136.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.21. 85,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

