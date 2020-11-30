Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of MATW opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87. Matthews International has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Matthews International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

