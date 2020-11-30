McAfee Corp.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee’s (NASDAQ:MCFE) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 1st. McAfee had issued 37,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $740,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MCFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. McAfee has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $19.78.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.