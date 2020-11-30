McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $64.86 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.