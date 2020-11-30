MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Down 14.4% This Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.39 or 0.03136214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.76 or 0.01612711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00444700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00665747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00407122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.