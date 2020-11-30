Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stake Raised by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 537.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Medifast worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Medifast by 306.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 99.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,246. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.29. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $206.37.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MED. DA Davidson raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medifast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.