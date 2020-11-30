Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 773,979 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Medtronic worth $713,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 20.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $8,222,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

In related news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.28. The stock had a trading volume of 132,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.