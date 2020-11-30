Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 67,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 142,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.16. 178,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,140. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

