Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Melrose Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.15. 76,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,515. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

