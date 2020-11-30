Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Trimmed by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after buying an additional 538,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 386,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

