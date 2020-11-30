Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.56. 433,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

