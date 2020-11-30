Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Reduced by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

MRK stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $79.80. 239,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.