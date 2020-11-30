Meta (MTA) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Meta has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and $1.87 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Meta token can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00006525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00163008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00938636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00262440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00158898 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,824,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,210,529 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. The official website for Meta is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

