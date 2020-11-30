Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,561 shares during the period. Metalla Royalty & Streaming makes up approximately 9.0% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter worth $343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the third quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

MTA traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,183. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $344.91 million and a P/E ratio of -67.15.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 162.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

