Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) Price Target Raised to GBX 118

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.54) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MBH stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.40 ($1.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.03.

In other Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) news, insider Frank Hanna sold 41,000 shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £36,080 ($47,138.75).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

