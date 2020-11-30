Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 674,441 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.90% of Micron Technology worth $469,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 654,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,224,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 509,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216,850. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $64.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

