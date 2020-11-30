Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.50

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.L) (LON:MKA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 13.48 ($0.18), with a volume of 2656609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The company has a market cap of $7.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

