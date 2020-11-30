MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,109 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,416 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 334.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,893,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,943,000 after acquiring an additional 324,231 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $120.42. 33,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,110. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.45.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

