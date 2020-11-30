MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 944,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $66,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.56. 48,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,202. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $88.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

