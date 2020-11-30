MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,293,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.47. 8,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.11 and its 200 day moving average is $154.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $185.43.

