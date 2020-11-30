MML Investors Services LLC Buys 12,838 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $90,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $596,934,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,931,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.34 on Monday, reaching $331.80. 154,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,870,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $335.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

